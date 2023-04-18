QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $118.47. 1,659,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

