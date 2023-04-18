QUASA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $390.82 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $390.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.91 or 0.99991556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181195 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $720.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

