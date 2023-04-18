QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

QMCI remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Tuesday. 12,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

About QuoteMedia

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

