Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,640,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 20,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,272. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

