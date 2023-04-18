Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,640,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 20,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

