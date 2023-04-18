Radio Caca 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00026639 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

