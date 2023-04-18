Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,018.27 in Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,018.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,835,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,025,709.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,577 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $19,601.96.

On Monday, April 10th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,923 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $9,749.61.

On Wednesday, April 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 7,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $39,967.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,269.90.

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.

On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,122.82.

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 55,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,992. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

