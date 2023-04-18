Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.45. 45,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,048,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $75,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $20,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,476,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.