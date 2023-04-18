Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

