Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies
In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of RTX stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.