Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $13.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,702,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

