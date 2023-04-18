Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $13.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,702,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.