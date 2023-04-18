Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in March

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,522,700 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 1,063,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,227.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of RLLMF remained flat at $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

