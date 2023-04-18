Regents of The University of California Acquires Shares of 3,650 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. 54,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,688. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.