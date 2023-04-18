Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 11.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 325,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,291,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 31.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,248 shares of company stock worth $922,554 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,718,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,093,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

