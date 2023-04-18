Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Relx Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

