Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Relx Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.
About Relx
