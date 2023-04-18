Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

RNLX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of RNLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 4,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,185. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,411.70% and a negative return on equity of 239.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

