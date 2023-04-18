RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RenovaCare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCAR remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,462. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.40. RenovaCare has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

