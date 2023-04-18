Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B):

4/18/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

4/12/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

4/3/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

4/3/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

3/27/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

3/14/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

2/23/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.50.

2/22/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$55.00 to C$64.00.

2/22/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

2/17/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.14.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.