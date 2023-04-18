Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 113,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,704. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $525.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

