Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 6,869 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

