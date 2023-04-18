Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 73,823 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 230.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,823 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

