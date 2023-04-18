Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 341.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $217.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average of $210.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

