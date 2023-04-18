Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.24% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $29.24.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

