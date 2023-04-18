Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 863 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

