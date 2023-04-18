Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.47. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

