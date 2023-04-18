Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $143.05.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

