Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 26,392 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

GMF opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $107.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

