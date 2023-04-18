Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 926,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 446,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,644. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Insider Activity

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.