River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 11,090 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Sleep Number worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group upped their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

