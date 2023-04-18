River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 6,202 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,239,116 shares of company stock valued at $33,834,951 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

