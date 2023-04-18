River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 192,788 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several research firms have commented on SU. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

