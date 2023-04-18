River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,944 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of APi Group worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in APi Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in APi Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of APG opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.