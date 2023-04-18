River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,350 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of ESAB worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

