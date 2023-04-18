River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.