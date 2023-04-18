River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.24 by ($0.23). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

