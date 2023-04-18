River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 4,857 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

