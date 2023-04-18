River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

