Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

