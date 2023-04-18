Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $542.36 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $542.36 million and $3.33 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,236.56 or 0.07402187 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,496 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,228.26525088 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $9,534,039.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

