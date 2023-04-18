Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.95. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

