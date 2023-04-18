Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 4,196,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,001,912 shares of company stock worth $127,815,449. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

