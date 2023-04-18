Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 4.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.90. 2,411,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,933,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,001,912 shares of company stock valued at $127,815,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

