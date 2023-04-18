Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.65.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$518.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.09 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

