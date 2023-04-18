Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.98 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

