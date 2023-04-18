Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 163,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 15,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.