Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Saga Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SGA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
