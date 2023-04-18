Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SGA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

