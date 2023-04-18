Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.
Shares of NYSE:SAND remained flat at $5.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,984. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
