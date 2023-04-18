Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

