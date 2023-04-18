Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 133,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,244. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.