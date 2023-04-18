Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 10%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 3,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

About Scientific Industries

(Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates under the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems segments. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets equipment for research in university, pharmacy, and industrial laboratories sold primarily through laboratory equipment distributors and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.