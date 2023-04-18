Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 1,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,615. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

